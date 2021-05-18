Avion Wealth Buys 1,000 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 645.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $2,312,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

