Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $92.38 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.37 and its 200 day moving average is $82.66.

