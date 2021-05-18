Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $725,000 Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 40,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,282,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $109.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.45. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $113.22.

