Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,726,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,006,000 after acquiring an additional 934,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,192,000 after buying an additional 920,170 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,960,000 after buying an additional 362,151 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,965,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 271,963 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE opened at $106.58 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.19.

