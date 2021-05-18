Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $482.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $498.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.55. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.44 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $230.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

