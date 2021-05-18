Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $78.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

