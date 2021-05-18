Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,347,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,021,000 after buying an additional 564,815 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,843,000 after acquiring an additional 559,462 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,910,000 after acquiring an additional 549,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

