Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 69,000 Shares of Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) by 176.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.33% of Triterras worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

TRIT stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03. Triterras, Inc. has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $15.45.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

