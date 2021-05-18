Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.15. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $32.32 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

