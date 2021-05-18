Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. 97,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,049. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.71. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $12.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

