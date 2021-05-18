Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.65. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.