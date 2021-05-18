Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.27 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

