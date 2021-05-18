Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.35.

Shares of CAT opened at $244.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $134.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.47 and a 12 month high of $245.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

