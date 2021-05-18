Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $32,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.