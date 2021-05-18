AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Hits New 52-Week High at $199.81

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $199.81 and last traded at $199.56, with a volume of 16248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.27.

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Colliers Securities began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.26.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,511,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,693 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 845,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,620,000 after purchasing an additional 619,571 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.