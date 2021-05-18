Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.55.

Shares of TSE:APR.UN opened at C$12.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$477.39 million and a PE ratio of 17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.11. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$7.37 and a 52-week high of C$12.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.45%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

