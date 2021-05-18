Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 707 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

ARCC opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

