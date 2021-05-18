Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 656 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O stock opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $50.82 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

