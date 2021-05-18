Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NIO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in NIO by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in NIO by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSE NIO opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $46.23.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CLSA initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

