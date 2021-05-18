Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $496,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

NYSE:UPS opened at $216.29 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.06 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $187.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.58 and its 200-day moving average is $170.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

