Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $366,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $77.42 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $77.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

