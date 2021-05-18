Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $128.00 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.25 and a 52-week high of $128.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

