Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at CIBC

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperformer rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.11.

ACB opened at $7.02 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.44.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

