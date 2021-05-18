Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.37). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

In related news, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,037.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 687,500 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,676,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,535,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,996,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,343. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.87.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

