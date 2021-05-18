Augustine Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,296 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,325,000 after acquiring an additional 54,170 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 493,805 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,308,000 after purchasing an additional 438,860 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after buying an additional 653,492 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

NYSE:EPD opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

