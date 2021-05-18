Augustine Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.56 Million in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $241.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.78 and its 200-day moving average is $246.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 88.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

