Augustine Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up 1.9% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of SLV opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

