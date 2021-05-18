Attila Hits Market Cap of $82.01 Million (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Attila has a total market capitalization of $82.01 million and approximately $681,726.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Attila has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Attila coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00098104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00022212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $633.35 or 0.01479466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00118640 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00063797 BTC.

Attila Coin Profile

Attila (CRYPTO:ATT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Attila Coin Trading

