AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Gap Down to $31.37

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.37, but opened at $30.30. AT&T shares last traded at $29.24, with a volume of 2,516,540 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54. The company has a market cap of $211.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

