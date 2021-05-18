AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 2.0% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 570,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 63,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

NYSE:T opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $212.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

