Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TEAM. Cowen upped their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.50.
NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $212.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.28 and a 200-day moving average of $226.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of -117.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $262.40.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.
