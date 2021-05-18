Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TEAM. Cowen upped their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.50.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $212.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.28 and a 200-day moving average of $226.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of -117.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $262.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Atlassian by 41.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $10,475,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 272,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

