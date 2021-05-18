Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.31. 3,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,184. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $399.02 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, major shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management L sold 195,000 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $2,039,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Earnings History for Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX)

