Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.31. 3,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,184. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $399.02 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, major shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management L sold 195,000 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $2,039,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

