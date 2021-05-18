Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Shares Down 0.4%

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII)’s share price was down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 58,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 124,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII)

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

