ATB Capital Lowers Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target to C$6.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target decreased by ATB Capital from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Total Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.45.

Shares of TOT opened at C$3.91 on Friday. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.61 and a 1 year high of C$4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$176.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.45.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$83.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 81,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$327,159.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 81,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$327,159.33. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 183,880 shares of company stock valued at $736,571.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

