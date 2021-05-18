Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.868-11.263 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AIZ traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.72. The stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,695. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Assurant has a one year low of $94.69 and a one year high of $163.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.46 and a 200-day moving average of $138.13.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Assurant announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

