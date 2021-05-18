Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Assura (LON:AGR)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assura has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

Shares of LON AGR traded up GBX 0.65 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 73.10 ($0.96). 5,655,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,954,729. Assura has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 86.27 ($1.13). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 73.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 74.38. The company has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

