Associated Banc Corp Sells 18,330 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,330 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $154.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $112.72 and a 52 week high of $158.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.21 and its 200 day moving average is $143.06.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

