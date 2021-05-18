Associated Banc Corp Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.4% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $482.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.55. The company has a market cap of $230.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.44 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

