Associated Banc Corp Has $1.05 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,876 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,358 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 38,034 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 165,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.