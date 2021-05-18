Associated Banc Corp Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $219.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $133.17 and a one year high of $227.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.88.

