Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$1.85 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AOT. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of AOT traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.27. 492,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,128. The firm has a market cap of C$473.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.69. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.78 and a 12-month high of C$1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Ascot Resources will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

