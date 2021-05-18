Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to announce ($0.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.59). Arvinas posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($2.66). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $172,016.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,470 shares in the company, valued at $12,428,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $69,240.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,295.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,230 shares of company stock worth $2,540,014 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,142,000 after purchasing an additional 497,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,986,000 after purchasing an additional 458,362 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,800,000 after purchasing an additional 439,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth $21,066,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $92.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

