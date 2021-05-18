Artfinity (AT) Market Cap Hits $524,376.15

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. During the last seven days, Artfinity has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Artfinity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Artfinity has a total market capitalization of $524,376.15 and $7,203.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00090621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00021906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $642.40 or 0.01430639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00118164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Artfinity Profile

Artfinity is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

Buying and Selling Artfinity

