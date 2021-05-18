Arqma One Day Trading Volume Tops $845.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $292,018.33 and approximately $845.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,585.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,530.11 or 0.07743953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,155.64 or 0.02535110 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.09 or 0.00695603 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.24 or 0.00200153 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.13 or 0.00781231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.88 or 0.00651269 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.00 or 0.00559397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,322,726 coins and its circulating supply is 9,278,182 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

