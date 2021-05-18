Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $675 million-$695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.84 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $333.85.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,584. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $331.85.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total transaction of $592,028.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,564.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,529 shares of company stock worth $26,829,244. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

