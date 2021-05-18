Arion Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Arion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arion has traded 48.4% lower against the dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $48,697.35 and approximately $25.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00091076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.04 or 0.00406198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.77 or 0.00231192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.16 or 0.01370093 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00046429 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,970,146 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.