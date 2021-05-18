Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Argo Group International has increased its dividend by 14.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Argo Group International has a payout ratio of 46.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Argo Group International to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARGO shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

