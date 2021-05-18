argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARGX. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

Shares of ARGX opened at $277.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.67. argenx has a 52 week low of $155.02 and a 52 week high of $382.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx will post -12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,309,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of argenx by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in argenx by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,469,000 after buying an additional 871,508 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter worth $1,801,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in argenx by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 454,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,100,000 after buying an additional 151,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

