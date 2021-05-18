Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $674.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. Analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ardelyx by 491.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

