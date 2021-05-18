Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Major Shareholder Sells $625,821.80 in Stock

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 64,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $625,821.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, May 10th, Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 9,150 shares of Archrock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $88,663.50.

On Thursday, May 6th, Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 37,628 shares of Archrock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $363,486.48.

On Thursday, March 11th, Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of Archrock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $763,803.74.

Shares of AROC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 886,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,580. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.74 and a beta of 2.72.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.06%.

AROC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Archrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 54.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 130,276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Archrock by 81.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 103,823 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Archrock by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 60,800 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

